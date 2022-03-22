Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,153.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,056.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 682.75 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.