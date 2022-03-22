Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). American Well reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,428 shares of company stock worth $1,037,570. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.82 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

