Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

