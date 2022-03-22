Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 57,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

