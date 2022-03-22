Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI opened at $507.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.59 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

