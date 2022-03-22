Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $24.63

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $12,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

