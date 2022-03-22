Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT at $975.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $975.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

