Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.24.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

