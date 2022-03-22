Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.