Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

