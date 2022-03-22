HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.
HRT stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000.
