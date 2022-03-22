Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CCK opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $129.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

