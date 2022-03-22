Huntington National Bank Has $1.70 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

