Huntington National Bank Purchases 993 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

