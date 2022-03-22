Huntington National Bank Buys 231,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 891,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,467 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of DCT opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

