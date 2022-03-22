Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

CMCSA opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

