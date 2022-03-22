Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.