Huntington National Bank Has $9.88 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

