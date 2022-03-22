United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

UBSI stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

