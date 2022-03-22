Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,228,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in American International Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

