Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.
About Ur-Energy (Get Rating)
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
