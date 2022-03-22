Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.