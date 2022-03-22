TheStreet Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to C

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.