TheStreet Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to C

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
