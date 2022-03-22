Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

