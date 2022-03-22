Terreno Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

