Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

