Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CRE opened at GBX 361.13 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £596.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 615 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
