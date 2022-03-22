Schroders plc (SDR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 85 on May 5th

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,281 ($43.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,244.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,480.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,674 ($35.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.51).

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($38.10), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($175,483.99).

SDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($47.12) to GBX 3,544 ($46.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($48.05) to GBX 3,750 ($49.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,724.86 ($49.04).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

