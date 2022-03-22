U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.77 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.