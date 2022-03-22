Founders Capital Management Sells 249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

