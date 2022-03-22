Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

