U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

