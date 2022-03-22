Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $2,091,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $536.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

