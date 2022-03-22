Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

