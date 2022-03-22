Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $324.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $262.35 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

