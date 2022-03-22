International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.