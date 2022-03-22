Huntington National Bank Has $26.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

