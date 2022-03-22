Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £119.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 615 ($8.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.21.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

