Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.96% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

ETR:BMW opened at €77.44 ($85.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

