Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $385.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

