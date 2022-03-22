The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €780.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €778.83 ($855.86).

Kering stock opened at €595.70 ($654.62) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €630.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €657.56.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

