Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.