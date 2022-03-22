Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.