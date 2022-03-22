Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.21 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $349.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

