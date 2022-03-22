1,400 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.