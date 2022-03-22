Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) Financial Review

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.30 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -18.47 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 90.79%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

ACI Global beats Exact Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About ACI Global (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

