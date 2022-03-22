McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.32 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

