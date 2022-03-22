Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

