Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.06 million, a P/E ratio of -179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

