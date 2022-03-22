First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 86,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.