Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

